Some college students staying on campus even if classes are remote, says housing complex operator

DMG Investments Chief Operating Officer Jeff Amengual argues some students are indicating they want to be close to universities even if classes are remote due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amengual, whose company operates student housing complexes across the country, told "Varney & Co." on Wednesday that being home for many students has been "daunting."

"They want to be close to their universities," he told host Stuart Varney. "They want to take advantage of facilities that are still available at universities and many universities are having a large percentage of classes that are live."

Varney pushed back by saying Amengual might be part of the "campus problem" by allowing students to host parties and possibly spread COVID-19 as outbreaks have been traced to college students gathering for the fall semester.

However, Amengual believes "it's just the opposite."

"We're creating this safe bubble where students are living safely in concert with the university," he said, noting safety and security measures were put in place before the pandemic.

He also noted that some of his company's facilities are around 80% capacity, depending on the location.

"Given the circumstances, it's remarkable," Amengual said, "and students tare indicating that they want to be close to those universities."