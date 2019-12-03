China trains smartest students in the world

Students in China and Singapore have achieved “significantly higher” scores in reading than students in all other countries.

Results from the 2018 OECD Programme for International Student Assessments (PISA) suggest that participating students in Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang in China, as well as Singapore, attained higher scores than students in the other 77 participating countries, according to the OECD.

“The organization’s secretary general says the findings suggest a stronger economy for China in the future,” FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone reported on “Mornings with Maria.”

PISA assesses 15-year-old students nearing the end of their compulsory education to determine whether they have acquired the knowledge and skills “essential for full participation in modern societies.”

About 8.7 percent of students across the 36 OECD countries, which include those in North America, Australia and most of Western Europe attained the highest level of proficiency. Ireland, Finland, Canada, and Estonia led western countries in test scores. China is not a member of the OECD.

PISA 2018’s 600,000 participating students (intended to represent 32 million 15-year-olds), were evaluated in science and mathematics, however reading was the main focus of the assessment, the OECD said.

The assessment also noted that cooperation among students is more prevalent than competition between them and that 23 percent of students reported being bullied at least a few times each month on average at schools across the OECD’s member countries.

Among OECD countries, 67 percent of students reported being satisfied with their lives, down 5 percentage points from 2015.

