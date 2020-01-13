Moms' group wants Burger King ad off air over 'cuss word'

Fast-food chain Burger King is taking heat from a group called One Million Moms over the inclusion of a "cuss word" in its latest commercial for the meatless Impossible Burger.

Continue Reading Below

"Damn, that's good," a man taste-testing the burger says.

CHICK-FIL-A 'INADVERTENTLY DISCREDITED' CHRISTIAN NONPROFITS, CEO DAN CATHY ADMITS

One Million Moms is circulating a petition "urging Burger King to cancel this Impossible Whopper commercial or, at the very least, edit out the cuss word immediately."

THE FRIENDSHIP CAFÉ IN FLORIDA WILL EMPLOY ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

"Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless," One Million Moms said in a statement. "It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear. This ad is airing during prime time, when families are likely watching."

One Million Moms is connected to the American Family Association, a group that was concerned by Chick-fil-A's 2018 decision to stop donating to Christian groups like the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy admitted in a letter to the AFA that the fast-food chain "inadvertently discredited" the groups when it changed its "giving strategy."

FOX Business' inquiry to Burger King was not immediately returned.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE