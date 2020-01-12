Chick-fil-A 'inadvertently discredited' Christian nonprofits, CEO Dan Cathy admits

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy admitted in a letter to the American Family Association that the fast-food chain "inadvertently discredited" groups including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes after changing its "giving strategy."

"We understand how some thought we were abandoning our longstanding support of faith-based organization," Cathy wrote in a letter to Tim Wildmon, president of the American Family Association. "We inadvertently discredited several outstanding organizations that have effectively served communities for years."

"The intent of our corporate giving has always been to have impact -- not to make a statement or support a political or social agenda," Cathy continued. "Chick-fil-A will give to faith-based and other organizations that we believe to be highly effective in a particular area."

Chick-fil-A's devoted conservative fanbase dealt the company some harsh criticism after it cut off support for three groups that oppose gay marriage and have drawn the ire of protesters.

The loss of funding from the chain, famous for refusing to open on Sundays because of its founder's religious beliefs, is significant to the organizations. In 2017 and 2018, the Chick-fil-A Foundation gave $2.4 million to the Missouri-based Fellowship of Christian Athletes for sports camps for underserved youth, and $165,000 to the Salvation Army to buy Christmas gifts for needy children. The foundation also gave $6,000 to the Paul Anderson Youth Homes.

"In my personal letter to Mr. Cathy, I asked him two questions: (1) Will Chick-fil-A publicly state that it does not believe the Salvation Army and FCA are hate groups because of the ministries' beliefs about sexuality, marriage, and family? (2) Will you publicly state that Chick-fil-A will not hesitate to fund these two ministries again, should the opportunity arise in the future?" Wildmon wrote on AFA's website.

"This response was a welcomed clarification," Wildmon wrote. "It appears that Mr. Cathy understands how many evangelicals perceived the company's decision, as he stated that these Christian groups were 'inadvertently discredited.' The fact that Dan Cathy called these two Christian groups 'outstanding organizations' will mean a lot to evangelicals."

