Break up ICE? ‘Be prepared to reap the whirlwind,’ director of citizenship, immigration says

Lack of border security would mean 'open season' on the US: Ken Cuccinelli

Acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli discusses how dangerous the Mexican cartels are and why border security is crucial.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) released his immigration plan Thursday which intends to break up and disband Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday that backing off of border security would initiate “open season in the United States.”

TRUMP: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION COSTS US OVER $300B A YEAR

“The terrorists know our system, the cartels know our system, and it's a continual battle to keep those folks out. If we want to drop our guard, if anybody suggests that's a good idea, you've got to be prepared to reap the whirlwind.”

- Ken Cuccinelli, Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

DEFENDING BORDER WALL FUNDING WITH MILITARY BILLIONS

Cuccinelli said the difficulty of border security now wouldn’t even match up to what an open policy would bring.

“It would be literally unmitigated evil pouring over the border at that point,” he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the border wall in Calexico, Mexico. April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Meanwhile, the Trump administration, Cuccinelli said, has been “hammering away” at sanctuary city regulation.

“It's terrible for public safety,” he said. “And it undermines an awful lot of national security and public safety beyond just the community that it's in. People get killed. I mean, literally killed, raped, abused in their own communities.”

