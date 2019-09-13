Trump: 'Illegal immigration costs US over $300B a year'

Illegal immigration costs the U.S. more than $300 billion a year, President Trump told his Twitter followers on Friday, promising to slash costs despite opposition from Congressional Democrats who oppose his plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

"There is no reason for this," Trump said in his tweet, sent out the morning after a debate in Houston focused attention on the Democrats vying for a chance to unseat him in next year's presidential election.

A real-estate mogul without political experience before his presidential campaign, Trump promised voters in 2016 to curb illegal immigration into the U.S., in part by building a "big beautiful wall," on the southern U.S. border. When Congress stymied him on funding for the project, Trump declared a national emergency that enabled him to redirect money from other Defense Department programs.

In a related move, the White House recently enacted a mandate requiring foreighners seeking to live in the United States to disclose their use of public benefits. The new rule would save taxpayers about $2.27 billion per year, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

