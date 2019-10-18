Boris Johnson in Brexit crunch time

Can Boris Johnson do the unimaginable?

Could the British Prime Minister actually deliver a Brexit deal that can pass muster and get the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline?

It seems hard to believe, but Johnson could be on the verge of making history. Like everything else associated with Brexit, though, it won't be easy and it's crunch time.

The British Parliament will be in a rare session on Saturday, only the fourth time that's happened since the start of World War II.

Johnson needs 320 votes to get his plan over the line, and assuming all 287 Conservative party members vote in the affirmative, that still leaves 33 votes that need to be wrangled from other lawmakers.

It's unclear if the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, which carries 10 votes, will get on board, or if the 20 or more Conservatives who were kicked out of the party in a disagreement over the previous proposal. And, Johnson will have to win over some opposition party members whose constituents voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union.

It's safe to say that Johnson is on a large-scale charm offensive to win the critical support he needs. Most likely, the decision will come down to knife-edge when the final roll call is made. If the bookmakers are to be believed, the best bet right now is for Johnson's plan to be defeated and a request made to the EU to extend the October deadline again.

Based on everything that has happened until now, it seems the bookies are on safe ground. But Johnson, much like President Trump, is no ordinary leader and it is not beyond the bounds of belief that his unorthodox style and strategy could bring an end to the Brexit stalemate that has paralyzed the UK for so many years.

As one British tabloid said on the front page Friday..."Just do it!"

