Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg won’t accept bonus for 2019 after 737 Max crashes

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Grady Trimble reports on Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg's House hearing on Capitol Hill.

Congress grills Boeing CEO, propose he take a pay cut, step down

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports on Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s House hearing on Capitol Hill.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg will not take his bonus for 2019 amid lingering fallout from two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jetliner, the company’s new chairman told CNBC on Tuesday.

The decision comes one week after Muilenberg testified before Congress in a hearing where he faced intense scrutiny and criticism for the $23 million compensation package he received in 2018, the same year the first 737 Max crashed.

"We've made mistakes, and we got some things wrong,” Muilenberg said at the time. “We're improving and we're learning."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 