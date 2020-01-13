Bloomberg, Bezos and the Clintons reportedly have unclaimed money waiting at state office

Big-name billionaires, celebrities and politicians alike are due for a payout in New York state, according to records obtained by the New York Post.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, rapper and businessman Jay-Z and even the Bill and Hillary Clinton have unclaimed payments waiting for them, the report states, citing documents obtained from the state’s Comptroller’s Office.

While the amount owed to each person is not publicly listed, in accordance with New York state law, the records show Bezos – ranked the world’s richest man with an estimated net worth of $131 billion, according to Forbes – has yet to claim a state Tax Department check from 2018, according to the report.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, has money waiting for her from an unused Bergdorf Goodman gift certificate. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has yet to claim a pre-paid Bank of America card in 2012, as well as money he received from Entertainment Partners for the 2018 period, the Post reported.

Sources told the outlet that amounts are not usually substantial, and often come from uncashed checks, insurance funds, utility deposits, stock money and expired bank accounts, according to the report.

Other bigwigs who have money waiting for them are famed musicians Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Madonna.

Bloomberg, who reportedly boasts a net worth of $55.5 billionaire, had 12 payments waiting for him, including money from the state, according to the Post.

And President Trump is owed money from PayPal for “undelivered goods/services,” the outlet reported, noting that dozens of other Trump-associated businesses had money waiting for them. The White House and the Trump Organization did not comment when contacted by the Post.

The biggest payout the state comptroller’s office ever made was $5.2 million for a stock claim, according to the Post. The largest claim still owed, which is being held for safekeeping until it is claimed, is $8 million due for an estate.