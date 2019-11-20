Biden team sends fundraising email about debate performance hours before he takes the stage

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign apologized on Wednesday after it sent out a fundraising email a couple of hours too early.

An email regarding Biden’s debate performance was circulated to supporters hours before candidates were expected to take the stage.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now,” the note reads. “I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important.”

The email then asks supporters to donate to help him “stand up to Donald Trump next year.”

A rapid-fire follow-up note from the campaign apologized for sending the email early, claiming they were “just so excited” that they accidentally hit send too soon.

The follow-up also asked supporters to donate.

The fifth debate will take place on Wednesday in Atlanta. Biden is one of the 10 participants.

