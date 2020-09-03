Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott now world's richest woman

MacKenzie Scott has nabbed the title of the world's richest woman, sitting atop the U.S. billionaires list alongside her ex-husband Jeff Bezos, who has long held the title of the world's wealthiest man.

Continue Reading Below

Scott is now No. 12 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of about $68 billion as of Thursday.

JEFF BEZOS IS WORLD’S FIRST-EVER $200 BILLION MAN

The novelist went through a very public divorce from the Amazon founder and CEO, which was finalized in 2019. The separation left her with a 4% stake in the online shopping giant, or around $36 billion at the time. Since then, however, the e-commerce giant has seen exponential growth due to a surge in online orders over the course of the pandemic.

Scott previously affirmed that she would be donating a hefty amount of her wealth to charity.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,360.26 -171.19 -4.85%

Scott's position wasn't the only one to shift on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The list had shuffled its order at the very top last week amid a tech stock surge fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In fact, Tesla founder Elon Musk became the fourth-richest person in the world when shares Tesla Inc. surged after announcing its stock split.

The list is still dominated by Bezos, whose net worth recently soared to a record $200 billion.

Other notables on the list include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose wealth sits around $127 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose wealth notches $114 billion, according to the index.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS