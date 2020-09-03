Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott now world's richest woman

MacKenzie Scott has a net worth of about $68 billion 

MacKenzie Scott has nabbed the title of the world's richest woman, sitting atop the U.S. billionaires list alongside her ex-husband Jeff Bezos, who has long held the title of the world's wealthiest man.

Scott is now No. 12 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of about $68 billion as of Thursday.

MacKenzie Scott at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on March 4, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The novelist went through a very public divorce from the Amazon founder and CEO, which was finalized in 2019. The separation left her with a 4% stake in the online shopping giant, or around $36 billion at the time. Since then, however, the e-commerce giant has seen exponential growth due to a surge in online orders over the course of the pandemic.

Scott previously affirmed that she would be donating a hefty amount of her wealth to charity.

Scott's position wasn't the only one to shift on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The list had shuffled its order at the very top last week amid a tech stock surge fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, Tesla founder Elon Musk became the fourth-richest person in the world when shares Tesla Inc. surged after announcing its stock split.

The list is still dominated by Bezos, whose net worth recently soared to a record $200 billion.

Other notables on the list include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose wealth sits around $127 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose wealth notches $114 billion, according to the index.

