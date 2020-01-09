Bethenny Frankel, BStrong streamline Australia bushfire relief efforts and funding

Bethenny Frankel is an actress, philanthropist and mother but is well known for her advocacy in disaster relief and environmental philanthropy.

Frankel recently amped up her philanthropic outreach when the Australian bushfires gained traction. She solicited help through her foundation, BStrong, which raises money for real-time emergency assistance internationally.

The most important aspect of providing relief, Frankel told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, is being involved for the “long haul.”

“Many times, people stop worrying when the headlines fade,” she said. “And we stay there through the rebuild.”

Frankel said for those who have decided to donate to the cause, it's important to know where you’re donating to, just like investing. According to Frankel, BStrong lets all donors know exactly where their money is being spent.

“If you invest in a stock, you get constant information about how the stock is doing,” she said. “It’s important to empower people to feel that they can trust that 100 percent [of their donation] is going to the relief effort.”

Frankel said she is pleading to Quantus and United airlines to transport firefighters to Australia so BStrong can use donor money strictly on aid and relief instead of plane seats.

So far, BStrong has raised hundreds of thousands and Frankel is sure that they will reach millions. Frankel said the organization receives a donation every five seconds.

“We’re on top of it and we go slow and steady,” she said.

Frankel said BStrong and her partners are still working worldwide with relief in devastated areas such as the Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

“We don’t leave the second the headlines leave and just hand [out] some money,” she said. “We go through rebuild because this is the largest natural disaster ever environmentally.”

Right now, Frankel said, BStrong is focusing efforts on recruiting more firefighters internationally and prompting them to stay until the situation is under control.