Police officers have it best, worst in these states, study finds

Police officers don’t have an easy job, but depending on where they live, it could be a bit easier -- or harder -- according to one report.

On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub published a report that found which states are the best and worst for police officers.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on 28 measurements within three categories: opportunity and competition, job hazards and protections and quality of life.

Aside from its overall ranking, the website also found how states ranked within specific measurements.

WalletHub found that Washington, D.C., had the most law enforcement officers per capita while Oregon had the fewest.

Alaska was found to have the highest median income for law enforcement officers -- adjusted for income -- while South Carolina had the lowest median income for law enforcement officers, according to the report.

The website found that Maine had the lowest violent crime rate, while Washington, D.C., Alaska, New Mexico and Tennessee all tied for the highest violent crime rate.

According to the report, North Dakota had the highest percentage of homicide cases solved while Illinois had the lowest percentage of homicide cases solved.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states -- including Washington, D.C. -- to be a police officer, according to WalletHub.

Worst states to be a police officer

42. New Mexico

43. North Carolina

44. Tennessee

45. South Carolina

46. Idaho

47. Montana

48. Wyoming

49. Alaska

50. Louisiana

51. Arkansas

Best states to be a police officer

10. Illinois

9. Massachusetts

8. Washington

7. Washington, D.C.

6. Maryland

5. Minnesota

4. New Jersey

3. New York

2. North Dakota

1. Connecticut

