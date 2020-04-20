New York City police grocery shop for elderly Korean War veteran stuck inside

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

New York City police officers jumped at the chance to help an elderly man and Korean War veteran in need of groceries amid new coronavirus concerns, a department official announced Monday.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a Monday morning tweet the 90-year-old recently phoned 3-1-1, the city’s service hotline, to say he was unable to get himself groceries and needed help.

DENVER CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN PROTESTER YELLS AT HEALTH CARE WORKER, SPARKS OUTRAGE

Queens-based officers stepped in to shop for the nonagenarian, whom Shea identified as being a Korean War veteran, and even footed the bill for his food.

At least 248,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,298 deaths have been reported in New York as of Monday morning, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. Elderly individuals have been deemed the most vulnerable, and those left without help and stuck inside are left without means to get food or necessary supplies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shea also shared a video montage of the masked officers grocery shopping, checking out and delivering the bagged food to the smiling man.

HACKERS TARGET CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CHECKS THROUGH PHISHING EMAILS

His tweet quickly received thanks and praise from social media users, some of whom described how they were moved to tears by the story.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS