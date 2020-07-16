Here are the best cities for working parents in 2020: Report

No matter where you live, being a working parent is hard, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. But according to one recent report, some cities might make life a little easier on working parents.

On Thursday, SmartAsset published a report that found the top 10 best U.S. cities for working parents in 2020.

According to the report, half of the cities are in Texas.

There are about 33.6 million families in the U.S. with children under 18, SmartAsset reported, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the report, in 2018 at least 91 percent of those families had at least one parent who was employed.

Among families made up of a married couple with children, 97 percent had at least one working parent. Both parents worked in 63 percent of those families, SmartAsset reported.

For its study, SmartAsset analyzed 581 U.S. cities based on eight measurements, including median annual housing costs, average commute time, violent crime rate, high school graduation rate and average annual child care costs.

It used data from the Census Bureau’s 1-year American Community Survey from 2018, the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program from 2018, 2019 County Health Rankings, the National Partnership for Women and Families’ and the Economic Policy Institute.

To see the top results, here are the 10 best cities for working parents in 2020, according to SmartAsset.

10. Brownsville, Texas

Median Annual Housing Costs: $8,028

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $8,193

9. Provo, Utah

Median Annual Housing Costs: $11,304

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $8,796

8. Laredo, Texas

Median Annual Housing Costs: $10,392

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $8,193

7. Mission, Texas

Median Annual Housing Costs: $9,060

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $8,193

6. Edinburg, Texas

Median Annual Housing Costs: $9,156

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $8,193

5. Jonesboro, Arkansas

Median Annual Housing Costs: $9,000

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $6,184

4. Bowling Green, Kentucky

Median Annual Housing Costs: $9,912

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $6,411

3. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Median Annual Housing Costs: $9,948

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $11,382

2. Ames, Iowa

Median Annual Housing Costs: $11,016

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $9,506

1. Wichita Falls, Texas

Median Annual Housing Costs: $9,432

Average Annual Child Care Costs: $8,193

