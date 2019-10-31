Bernie Sanders a hit among America’s teachers

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a strong promoter of labor unions, is winning a 2020 fan base among the country’s educators.

The group has given $13.2 million to 2020 Democrats through the end of September, including $2.9 million to Sanders, according to data compiled by Open Secrets. Sanders received $1.2 million in campaign contributions from teachers alone – a group that contributed $3.6 million overall through Sept. 30.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – who herself was a teacher and law professor – proved to be the most popular candidate among professors in the U.S., receiving $800,000 from that group. From educators overall, she received the second-highest total at $2.6 million.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailed Warren with $1.7 million, followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders and Warren have both used their campaigns to fight to bolster labor unions – at a time when teachers unions from around the country have gone on strike during contract negotiations. Sanders, for example, stood with Chicago teachers during a rally at the end of last month, about a week before the group went on strike. That strike ended on Thursday, after 11 missed school days.

The nation’s second-largest public school system in Los Angeles also went on strike at the beginning of this year for six days.

Both candidates have also released plans to make public college tuition free and to either completely or partially erase student loan debt.

Sanders also released a plan to overhaul public education, which included a bid to raise the minimum salary for teachers to $60,000. Warren’s plan stopped short of detailing specific salary details.

