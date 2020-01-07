'Bachelor' couple accused of colluding to win $1M in DraftKings tournament

A "Bachelor" couple has been accused of colluding to win $1 million in a DraftKings fantasy football tournament, according to social media and multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert felt the furor on social media from users who alleged they unfairly worked together during last weekend’s DraftKings’ Milly Maker tournament, from which she won $1 million.

Jade Tolbert, 33, first publicly celebrated the win on Sunday night when she confirmed she was the top-standing player and noted that Tanner Tolbert, 32, advised her against playing Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

The Tolberts starred in separate seasons of ABC's "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" before they met on ABC's second season of “Bachelor in Paradise." They wed soon after and have two young children together.

In a statement provided to FOX Business on Tuesday, the couple said they respected DraftKings’ need for due diligence, but they had questions about the fairness of the accusations.

“[W]e must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye?” the statement reads. “It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that Draft Kings will determine the same.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the sports betting site told FOX Business that DraftKings checks all major contests’ results and the company's review into the Milly Maker tournament's results is "standard."

“The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all major contests to ensure they comply with our Terms of Use and applicable state regulations. We take the integrity and fairness of our DFS contests seriously, and prizes are not paid out until our reviews are complete," the spokesperson said, later noting: "This is not an investigation."

DraftKings, which outlines its "unacceptable behaviors" on its website, initially congratulated Jade Tolbert on Twitter before deleting the tweet, according to the New York Post. When she responded to the company’s message, she received a flurry of negative attention from users who showed screenshots of the couple’s lineups.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Tolberts played 150 lineups each, according to one social media user’s screenshot, and reportedly never played the same quarterbacks, another user wrote.

And despite Jade Tolbert's claims that her husband told her not to pick Metcalf, a different screenshot shows she chose the player 88 percent of the time, and he did so roughly 78 percent.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

DRAFTKINGS TAKES BIG STEP BY LAUNCHING ITS IPO: REPORT

Other social media users came to Jade Tolbert’s defense, with one noting: “they won fair and square.”

LEAGUES FINALLY CASH IN ON SPORTS BETTING BY SELLING DATA