Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty on all three charges in connection to accusations he attempted to extort up to $25 million from athleticwear giant Nike, a jury announced Friday. His attorneys said they plan to appeal.

After blessing himself, he was stone-faced and stared straight ahead as the jury read the verdict. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17, and he faces up to 42 years.

Avenatti, who once represented adult film star Stormy Daniels, was initially charged in March with extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort.

Both conspiracy counts were later dismissed, but a new charge for honest services wire fraud was added, according to a superseding indictment from November.

Avenatti's trial started at the end of January and lasted just shy of two weeks. The jury of six men and six women began deliberating Wednesday morning.

Avenatti allegedly threatened to publicly accuse Nike of misconduct in a press conference the day before the company's quarterly earnings were announced, court papers show.

On March 25, the day he was arrested by the feds, he announced on Twitter a press conference regarding the company.

His taped threat was played for jurors during the trial.

He also faces trial in May in Los Angeles on charges that he defrauded clients of millions of dollars.

FOX News' Marta Dhanis, Jennifer Oliva and the Associated Press contributed to this report.