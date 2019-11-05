AT&T pays $60M to settle claims it misled customers about 'unlimited data'

AT&T has agreed to pay $60 million to settle Federal Trade Commission claims that the company misled millions of smartphone customers with offers of "unlimited data" plans that came with slower speeds.

The company failed to adequately warn subscribers that it would "throttle" their data speeds, rendering many commonly used apps such as Internet browsing and video streaming unusable, if their data usage in a particular billing cycle topped threshold levels, the agency said in its 2014 complaint.

"AT&T promised unlimited data -- without qualification -- and failed to deliver on that promise," said Andrew Smith, director of the consumer protection division. "While it seems obvious, it bears repeating that Internet providers must tell people about any restrictions on the speed or amount of data promised."