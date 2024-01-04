Americans in these states are getting a pay raise this year

Nearly half of the U.S. states are raising their minimum wage in 2024, providing a pay bump to millions of lower-income workers as they continue to grapple with still-high inflation.

Twenty-two states implemented pay increases at the start of the year, while three additional states – Oregon, Nevada and Florida – will boost their minimum wages later in 2024.

The pay hikes are projected to deliver about $7 billion in additional annual wages to 9.9 million workers, according to an analysis published by the Economic Policy Institute , a left-leaning think tank. Workers who benefit from the policy changes could see their annual pay go up anywhere between $216 and $1,380, on average, depending on the size of the minimum wage increase in their state.

The increases range from a modest $0.23 increase in Michigan to a $2 per hour raise in Hawaii.

Here are the states that raised the minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2024, and the new baseline rate:

Alaska: $11.73

Arizona: $14.35

California: $16

Colorado: $14.42

Connecticut: $15.69

Delaware: $13.25

Hawaii: $14

Illinois: $14

Maine: $14.15

Maryland: $15

Michigan: $10.33

Minnesota: $10.85

Missouri: $12.30

Montana: $10.30

Nebraska: $12

New Jersey: $15.13

New York: $16

Ohio: $10.45

Rhode Island: $14

South Dakota: $11.20

Vermont: $13.67

Washington: $16.28

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has not increased in more than a decade, although a growing number of states have voted to adopt their own wage increases. There are 20 states with wages above the federal minimum wage, according to the Labor Department. At $16.28 an hour, Washington currently has the highest minimum wage in the nation.

Nevada and Oregon, meanwhile, will boost their minimum wages on July 1 and will set the new rate at $12 an hour and $14.20 an hour, respectively. Florida plans to increase its minimum wage to $13 an hour on Sept. 30.