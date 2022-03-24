Critics slam American Express CEO for ‘fundamentally racist,’ woke policies: ‘We’re coming after you’

Critics are fighting back against American Express and its "fundamentally racist" woke policies.

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo warned the credit card giant that "we’re coming after you," as he and other outspoken critics have teamed up to launch the UnAmerican Express campaign to stop their "racially divisive policies" for good.

UNAMERICAN EXPRESS: CRITICS LAUNCH CAMPAIGN AGAINST ‘RACIALLY DIVISIVE POLICIES’ AT CREDIT CARD GIANT

"American Express is…hosting a critical race…theory style training program for its employees, teaching them that the United States is fundamentally racist, that capitalism is fundamentally racist and then promoting the idea that all of their white employees have white privilege that they need to atone for," Rufo told "Varney & Co.," Thursday.

Meanwhile, Color Us United president Kenny Xu has also joined the fight to battle the corporation’s "wokeness," and hopes their UnAmerican Express campaign efforts will put an end to the company’s critical race theory trainings.

Rufo asserted that the American Express CEO Stephen Squeri and his corporate training programs "are not only racially divisive, but potentially violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964."



"[The policies] promote race based stereotyping, scapegoating and harassment. We know that other companies in that industry are backing away from their critical race theory style programs…we're just trying to really pin them up on that leader board to say this is one of the worst offenders," he continued.

The UnAmerican Express campaign’s mission is to encourage investors of the credit card giant to completely separate themselves from Amex until their "fundamentally racist" woke policies no longer exist.

The activist also allegedly claimed that American Express is considering charging different races to pay for different prices within their "racially divisive policies."

"[American Express] hosted a professor, as part of their anti-racism initiative, that told them directly that their company is ‘fundamentally racist’ and that they should be considering different price schemes for different racial groups. It's not clear whether they've taken this and adopted it, but just the fact that they would host it…platform it…consider it, is absolutely outrageous," Rufo stressed.



American Express did not respond to Fox News' request for comment about the UnAmerican Express campaign.