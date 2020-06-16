Verizon among companies joining Amazon's Climate Pledge

Verizon, Infosys and Reckitt Benckiser are joining Amazon's pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement 10 years early, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday.

"Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded the Pledge to encourage more companies to use their size and scale to fight climate change," Bezos wrote on Instagram. "Big thanks to these companies for stepping up and showing leadership."

Signing the pledge means the companies agree to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years before the Paris agreement's 2050 goal.

Verizon said Monday it will be carbon neutral across direct and certain indirect emissions by 2035 and has "issued a $1 billion green bond to invest in innovative solutions to accelerate the company’s sustainability efforts."

“Climate change is a global challenge that impacts everyone, and that is why we considered it vital to join The Climate Pledge,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said in a statement. “Leaving future generations with a cleaner world is core to our values as a responsible business. At Verizon, it does not stop with reducing our carbon footprint. Through our technology and networks, we’re innovating solutions for customers, increasing efficiencies and building resiliency across the company and the communities we serve.”

Verizon will power operations with 50 percent renewable energy by 2025, the company said.

In 2019, a group called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice pushed Bezos to sign a corporate climate pledge to meet the goals of the Paris agreement 10 years early. The group has since said the pledge is not enough.

