Acting UAW chief: Union must adhere to 'highest standards in corruption probe's wake

The acting head of the United Auto Workers promised not to tolerate "any inappropriate actions" amid a federal corruption investigation that has ensnared several former union leaders.

Continue Reading Below

President Gary Jones began a leave of absence on Sunday, and last week, prosecutors charged one of his top associates, Edward "Nick" Robinson, with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S., making him the twelfth person charged in the investigation.

"I know recent events concerning members of our leadership have disappointed and angered many of you," Rory Gamble, who took over during Jones' leave, said in a letter to members. "I am angry as well, but I am not here to pre-judge anyone. I am here to take this union forward."

"From this day on, the UAW must not only adhere to the highest standards of conduct, put in place by former leaders like Walter Reuther, we need to exceed them," he said. "And that is my first priority."

UAW MEMBERS VOTE ON FORD DEAL AS PRESIDENT GARY JONES STEPS BACK AMID CORRUPTION SCANDAL

Vance Pearson, director of UAW's Region 5, which covers thousands of union members in more than a dozen states, began a leave of absence last month.

The union recently secured an agreement to end a month-long strike of General Motors, and members are voting until Nov. 15 on an agreement with Ford.

"I do not want anything to distract from the mission," Jones said when he announced his leave. "I want to do what's best for the members of this great union."

FOX Business' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE