These are the most expensive restaurants in the US

The most expensive restaurants in America are in New York, California and Nevada, according to one report.

At those restaurants, the luxury meals cost upward of $300, according to a report from the Daily Meal earlier this year.

The food website found 20 of the most expensive restaurants in the world and of those 20, 10 are located in the U.S.

To see which ones made it to the list, here are the 10 most expensive restaurants in the U.S., according to the Daily Meal.

Benu - San Francisco

Led by award-winning Chef Corey Lee, Benu offers a tasting menu for $325 per person, which “features a wide variety of seafood and vegetables, a few meat courses, and some sweets,” the website says.

Guests are told to expect to spend three hours on their meal at this three-Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco.

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare - New York City

Chef’s Table is also a three-Michelin-starred restaurant with a tasting menu focused on seafood and shellfish. According to the website, the dinner lasts about two and a half hours and costs $362.21 per person -- though that doesn’t include drinks.

The French Laundry - Yountville, California

Owned by Chef Thomas Keller, The French Laundry offers two nine-course tasting menus -- the chef’s tasting menu and the vegetable tasting menu -- which “highlight French technique,” according to booking website Tock.

The restaurant has three Michelin Guide stars, and reservations cost between $325 and $350 per person.

Guy Savoy - Las Vegas

The Las Vegas location of Chef Guy Savoy’s restaurant was “designed to emulate the menu of his Paris restaurant,” according to its Facebook page.

The restaurant -- which is located in Caesars Palace -- has several menu options, including the $385-per-person Prestige Tasting Menu, with additional costs added for wine pairing; the $555-per-person Forbes Travel Guide menu and the $360-per-person Flavors and Texture Tasting Menu.

Joël Robuchon - Las Vegas

According to the Daily Meal, there are several tasting menus available at the Las Vegas location of French master chef Joël Robuchon’s restaurant. The website reported that the 18-course tasting menu costs $445 per person, not including wine.

Masa - New York City

Led by chef Masayoshi Takayama, Masa is a Japanese restaurant in Columbus Circle in New York City.

According to the website, dinner at Masa will cost $595 per person and will take about two hours.

Per Se - New York City

Also led by chef Thomas Keller, Per Se is intended to be the New York City version of his restaurant The French Laundry in California, according to the website.

At Per Se, guests can choose from two nine-course tasting menus -- a chef’s tasting menu and a vegetable tasting menu -- which cost $355 per person, according to the booking site Tock.

Saison - San Francisco

Chef Laurent Gras’ American restaurant Saison, in San Francisco, has two Michelin Guide stars and “revolves around open wood fire,” according to booking website Tock, which says that the menu price is $298 per person.

Urasawa - Los Angeles

Japanese restaurant Urasawa is led by Chef Hiroyuki Urasawa and has two Michelin stars, according to the Daily Meal.

The website reported that the menu changes every day and has 25 courses or more -- with a cost of $400 per person before drinks, tax or tip. According to the website, meals can last up to four hours.

Eleven Madison Park - New York City

Chef Daniel Humm and Restaurateur Will Guidara run Eleven Madison Park in New York City.

The restaurant has a seasonal tasting menu with eight to 10 courses, which costs $335 per person, according to booking website Tock.