Where's the beef? Beloved fast food chain refuses to apologize for online burn of Katy Perry's space voyage

Katy Perry just touched the edge of space. Wendy’s just touched a nerve.

In one of the strangest brand vs. celebrity moments of the year, Wendy’s fast food chain lobbed a spicy shot at pop star Katy Perry shortly after she completed her Blue Origin suborbital space flight — and when asked to apologize, the restaurant brand doubled down.

The drama kicked off Monday, when Perry landed back on Earth after an 11-minute journey to the stars aboard a Blue Origin flight alongside Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King and three other women.

The milestone moment went viral on social media. Then came Wendy’s.

Under a post from Pop Crave celebrating Perry’s return, Wendy’s X account quipped:

"Can we send her back[?]"

The post hit like a frosty slap, and they didn't stop coming.

In a twist on Perry's breakout hit, "I Kissed a Girl," Wendy's X account mocked the singer for kissing the earth upon the earthbound return of the Blue Origin vessel.

Backlash wasn’t far behind. Fans were quick to call out the burger giant for punching down, and not in the way it usually roasts rival chains.

By Thursday, People magazine reported that Wendy’s had been given the chance to walk it back. Instead, the brand took the scenic route around an apology.

"We always bring a little spice to our socials," a spokesperson told People, "but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent."

But not everyone was loving the heat. A source close to the situation told People that the post crossed a line from cheeky to cheap.

"Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice," the source said.

"This wasn’t harmless banter, this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman… when billion-dollar brands join in, it’s irresponsible."

Even Perry’s fellow space traveler, Sánchez, weighed in, making it clear she wasn’t impressed by the trolling.

She told People she’d gladly give Wendy’s a behind-the-scenes look at Blue Origin to show them just how serious and meaningful the mission was.

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here, but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," Sánchez said. "Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's really eye-opening."

Wendy’s hasn’t tweeted anything further on the issue.

Wendy's media relations team did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for inquiry.