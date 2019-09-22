Search

'Downton Abbey' beats Sly Stallone, JLo and Brad Pitt at weekend box office

Hollywood's summer box office blues

"Downton Abbey" dominated the weekend box office as of Sunday afternoon, pulling in $31 million during its opening weekend.

The highly anticipated film beat runner-up "Ad Astra," a Brad Pitt vehicle that took in $19.2 million. Sly Stallone's "Rambo: Lost Blood" grabbed $19 million, "IT: Chapter Two" with $17.2 million and "Hustlers" with $17 million rounded out the top five.

"Hustlers," which stars singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, took in roughly $34 million during its opening the previous weekend. Lopez is getting Oscar buzz for her role as a savvy stripper out to seek revenge on deep-pocketed Wall Street clients amid the 2008 financial crisis.

"Downton Abbey" the film is based on the popular British show of the same name, which ran from 2010 to 2015 in the United Kingdom. Fans of the show have embraced the opportunity for spinoffs, from the film itself to staying at Highclere Castle, where the show was filmed, through Airbnb.

