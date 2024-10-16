VP Kamala Harris responds to why more Americans trust Trump on the economy

Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on why her economic plan is stronger than Donald Trump's – despite the public's trust in the former president's record – during her first exclusive Fox News interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

"I'm offering a plan to deal with what we need to do to strengthen small businesses, which are the backbone of America's economy. I am offering a plan that is about taking care of young parents and giving them the support they need," Harris told "Special Report" host Bret Baier.

"My plans for the economy will strengthen the economy, as have been reviewed by 16 Nobel laureates, Goldman Sachs, Moody's and recently the Wall Street Journal, which have all studied our plans and have indicated my plans for our economy would strengthen our economy," she continued. "His would make them weaker, would ignite inflation and invite a recession by the middle of next year. Those are the facts."

In August, nonpartisan findings from the Penn Wharton Budget Model found that Harris' plan would add about $1.2 trillion to the deficit and trim GDP – the broadest measure of goods and services produced in a nation – by about 1.3% over the next decade. By 2054, the tax and spending plan would cut economic growth by roughly 3%, according to the proposal.

Trump's spending plan could increase the national deficit by $4.1 trillion over the next decade, according to the Wharton Budget Model. While it would initially boost the nation's GDP, it would eventually drag on economic growth. His plan would also shrink GDP by 0.4% by 2034, and 2.1% by 2054.

However, a Tuesday poll from Reuters/Ipsos found Harris leading Trump in a 45%-42% match-up nationally, well within the margin of error. Meanwhile, Trump sits at 45% support on the economy, compared to Harris' 40%.

"I think that when you look at an analysis of our plans for what we would do as President of the United States, it has been clear to those who study and understand how economic policy works that moving forward, because I do believe the American people are ready to turn the page on the divisiveness and the type of rhetoric that has come out of Donald Trump," Harris said.

"People are ready to chart a new way forward, and they want a president who has a plan for the future and a plan that is sound and will strengthen our country. My plan for the economy does exactly that," the vice president expanded. "[Trump's] plan would be, again, to give tax cuts to billionaires and the biggest corporations in our country and blow up our deficit."

When pressed again on why almost half of voters seem to trust Trump more in the polls, Harris responded that this presidential race is "not supposed to be easy."

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement following Harris' interview with Baier, calling the sit-down a "train wreck," and that Harris "couldn’t give a straight answer to a single question because she has no answers. Kamala’s entire campaign is based on lies about President Trump. Kamala can’t handle the pressure of an interview with Fox News—she certainly can’t handle the pressure of being President of the United States."

FOX Business' Megan Henney and Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.