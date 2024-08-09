Expand / Collapse search
Voters at the Wisconsin State Fair worry most about 'skyrocketing' costs ahead of election

Fair-goers say groceries, utilities, housing has been the biggest financial burden

It may be fair-ly easy to enjoy a fun (and affordable) day at any state fair event filled with fun and good food, but some voters at the Wisconsin State Fair can’t stop their heads from spinning over "skyrocketing" everyday costs.

When asked about what their biggest expense is right now, many families pointed to groceries, utilities and housing.

"[It’s] groceries, 100%. I do a little side hustle for the fun money," one young mom told FOX Business’ Madison Alworth during a Friday "Varney & Co." appearance before the fair’s official opening.

"Insurance, groceries, gas, I mean, you name it," another mom said alongside her son and husband.

INFLATION IN THE U.S. IS HIGHEST AND LOWEST IN THESE CITIES

"My sister-in-law has a little map the kids go through, they pick out where they want to eat. We figure out what times we're going, where we're going," an aunt with her niece detailed as a way to make budgeting fun.

Wisconsin State Fair voters on prices

Some Wisconsin State Fair-goers told FOX Business Madison Alworth that their bills have "doubled." (Fox News)

In June, an inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased slightly, even as high prices continued to weigh on millions of Americans.

On an annual basis, prices climbed 2.5% which is down just slightly from the previous month’s 2.6%.

Prices for services increased 0.2% for the month and remain up 3.9% from the same time last year. The cost of goods also rose 0.1% on a monthly basis, despite a 2.1% drop in energy prices, according to the report. Goods prices are down 0.2% when compared with last year.

And when excluding food and energy, core prices climbed 0.2% from the previous month and 2.6% from the previous year. Both of those figures are slightly higher than estimates.

"Our [utilities are] probably doubled," the aunt added.

"Our electric bill, it's been skyrocketing this past year," a fourth woman at the fair with her son told Alworth.

"I usually open my curtains instead of, like, turning on the lights sometimes," the son chimed in, "because I just like to look at the natural sunlight sometimes. I also know, like, it helps her out."

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.