Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Virginia couple on the hunt for beachfront dream home find their personal oasis

Julie and Kris are looking to upgrade to a Virginia Beach home with bay access

close
FOX Business' 'American Dream Home' helps Virginia homebuyers settle down. video

Julie and Kris search for their American Dream Home in Virginia Beach

FOX Business' 'American Dream Home' helps Virginia homebuyers settle down.

Virginia Beach is known for its vast outdoor landscape from forest to seashore and married couple Julie and Kris are searching for their own piece of Virginia paradise in the form of a waterfront home.

Wife Julie expressed to FOX Business’ "American Dream Home" that it’s been a goal of hers to upgrade to a home on the water with a pool by summertime. Her husband is looking for a dock fit with a boat lift.

Since the couple’s sports rehabilitation business has hit the ground running, they’ve been able to tack their budget at $1.4 million to either purchase a home or build on a lot.

FLORIDIANS SEEK BEACHFRONT UPGRADE ON ‘AMERICAN DREAM HOME’

"I know we can make it happen," Julie said. "We have been saving and we’ve been preparing for this day, so it’s time."

close
FOX Business' Cheryl Casone gets details from the Virginia couple on 'American Dream Home.' video

Julie and Kris find their Virginia Beach dream home

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone gets details from the Virginia couple on 'American Dream Home.'

Julie and Kris began their search in Bay Island, Virginia where they visited a home within their budget, but lacking Julie’s must-have pool. The couple then visited the completely wooded Hebden Cove Lot which was on the market for $450,000, but it would take about a year and a half to build on.

The couple continued their search just north of Virginia Beach in Linkhorn Bay where they set foot on the property of a charismatic three-bedroom home, featuring high ceilings in the entranceway and a massive master bedroom. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The home listed for $1.35 million showed off a backyard oasis Julie and Kris had always dreamed of. This included a rectangular pool, a dock with bay access and a large entertainment space for visitors.

Julie and Kris sit in their Virginia Beach backyard on "American Dream Home"

Julie and Kris decided the Linkhorn Bay home was the perfect fit for the lifestyle for them and their dogs. Seven weeks later, Julie and Kris were all moved in and entertaining their guests who splashed around in the water and enjoyed the Virginia sunshine.

Kris told "American Dream Home" host Cheryl Casone that the home checked every box on their list from big bedrooms to newly renovated spaces. As a bonus, the price of the home was negotiated down to $1.2 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is living the dream right here," Kris said. "Actually living it."