Virginia couple on the hunt for beachfront dream home find their personal oasis

Virginia Beach is known for its vast outdoor landscape from forest to seashore and married couple Julie and Kris are searching for their own piece of Virginia paradise in the form of a waterfront home.

Wife Julie expressed to FOX Business’ "American Dream Home" that it’s been a goal of hers to upgrade to a home on the water with a pool by summertime. Her husband is looking for a dock fit with a boat lift.

Since the couple’s sports rehabilitation business has hit the ground running, they’ve been able to tack their budget at $1.4 million to either purchase a home or build on a lot.

"I know we can make it happen," Julie said. "We have been saving and we’ve been preparing for this day, so it’s time."

Julie and Kris began their search in Bay Island, Virginia where they visited a home within their budget, but lacking Julie’s must-have pool. The couple then visited the completely wooded Hebden Cove Lot which was on the market for $450,000, but it would take about a year and a half to build on.

The couple continued their search just north of Virginia Beach in Linkhorn Bay where they set foot on the property of a charismatic three-bedroom home, featuring high ceilings in the entranceway and a massive master bedroom.

The home listed for $1.35 million showed off a backyard oasis Julie and Kris had always dreamed of. This included a rectangular pool, a dock with bay access and a large entertainment space for visitors.

Julie and Kris decided the Linkhorn Bay home was the perfect fit for the lifestyle for them and their dogs. Seven weeks later, Julie and Kris were all moved in and entertaining their guests who splashed around in the water and enjoyed the Virginia sunshine.

Kris told "American Dream Home" host Cheryl Casone that the home checked every box on their list from big bedrooms to newly renovated spaces. As a bonus, the price of the home was negotiated down to $1.2 million.

"This is living the dream right here," Kris said. "Actually living it."