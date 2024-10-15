Varney: Kamala Harris' 'October surprise' is going on Fox News

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to new Fox News power rankings that show Vice President Kamala Harris lost her lead to Trump and is now locked in a dead heat with the former president — a major shift from one month ago.

STUART VARNEY: Remember Kamala Harris' campaign of "joy," of "opportunity" and "hope?"

It didn't work that well. Despite the good vibes, the new Fox power rankings show Harris lost her lead and is now in a virtual dead heat.

So now what? Turn from joy to fear, that’s what the Harris campaign has now switched to.

She says, "this man is dangerous." He's "unfit" for office and "unstable." She says a second Trump term would be a "huge risk" to the country.

Wait, that’s been tried already by the media. They've had 8 years of abject Trump hatred.

Three years of covering up the decline of Joe Biden, and four months of even more virulent criticism to try and prop up Harris.

The media is terrified of Trump, endlessly calling him dangerous, deranged and "a threat to democracy."

Their contempt knows no bounds. Despite it all, Trump has come back strong.

He's leading in some battleground states, and even if he's tied in the national vote, he wins the electoral college.

It may be desperation that’s driving Harris to an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

She's tried friendly interviews that did little to enhance her reputation for policy rather than feel good imagery.

She's been pushed to Fox by the desperate need to do something, anything, to stop the rot.

That’s what happens in mid-October in a presidential year.

A campaign realizes that time is running out, that their tactics thus far are not working, so change.

Shift from joy to fear, and try to conjure up an October surprise. Go on Fox News.

