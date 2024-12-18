Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Biden presidency is ending tired and defeated — and angry

During his "My Take" on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney described the final days of Joe Biden's presidency as being angry as he takes aim at Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. In his final days, Biden is looking into congressional insider trading, pardons for allies and clemency for those who have helped his agenda. 

Stuart Varney: The Biden presidency is ending badly. He is tired and defeated, and seemingly angry. 

On Tuesday, he said "nobody should be able to make money in the stock market while they're in Congress."

Who do you think that’s aimed at? Nancy Pelosi! She and her husband were active stock traders while she was speaker, and she was the Democrat who pushed Joe Biden out of the race. He never forgave her, so now he sideswipes her with a stock trading ban!

The pardon for Hunter angered many Democrats. It was broad-based immunity that looked as though it shielded other members of Biden's family.

His recent clemency announcements included the release of the judge in the kids-for-cash case — that’s where a judge put youngsters away in return for $2 million paid by the prison!

A bookkeeper was released. She had embezzled $50 million from a small town. Why that clemency on the way out?

Biden is angry at Obama for his role in pushing him out of the race. He's angry at his party for ditching him and then losing the election. He's not happy that his policies are being reversed. His Green New Deal has been shredded, his climate policies will likely be dropped.

He's no longer considered the president, even though he has a month left in office. He has had to watch Donald Trump take over. That must be galling! Biden said he was a threat to democracy, and his supporters were "garbage."

It’s almost over. Biden is becoming the forgotten president, quietly walking away. It is a sad story. But he must take the blame. He should never have run for re-election. Looking at him now, it is obvious he could never serve another term.

