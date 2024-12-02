Expand / Collapse search
Biden's pardon of Hunter could expand to other members of family, GOP lawmaker says

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson speculated 'a lot of people will be surprised' if Biden doesn't make the move

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, says President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter could expand to other members of the 46th first family. video

President Biden's timing of Hunter's pardoning 'really is interesting,' Ohio rep points out

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, says President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter could expand to other members of the 46th first family.

President Biden's pardon of son Hunter sent shockwaves through the media after his longstanding pledge to not intervene with such mounting legal troubles concluded on Sunday, but one GOP lawmaker believes there could be more pardons to come.

"The big thing with the Bidens is… 22-plus shell companies, and they didn't make anything. Before coming into Congress, I had a host of manufacturing companies and related entities for real estate and everything else. We made stuff. We had physical buildings. There's no building anywhere other than Joe Biden's household, and you see multiple references for ‘10% for the big guy.’ So I think everyone will really be surprised if there aren't subsequent pardons closer to January 20th," Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson told FOX Business viewers on Monday.

"And the timing on this was really important because Hunter Biden was facing sentencing for his gun charges," he added.

BIDEN LIED ABOUT HUNTER PARDON TO INFLUENCE ‘OUTCOME OF JURY,’ GOP REP SAYS

President Joe Biden

Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 19th Annual HRC National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC.  (Getty Images)

The Republican lawmaker joined "Mornings with Maria" to discuss Biden's next-to-last-minute move weeks before he hands the reins to President-elect Donald Trump in January. After his initial remarks, Davidson was pressed to describe what these additional pardons might look like.

"I think a lot of people will be surprised if he doesn't [pardon more family members]. I would assume that he will, just based on the work that the House Oversight Committee has already done," he responded. 

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HIS MISTAKES WERE ‘EXPLOITED’ FOR POLITICAL SPORT, HE WILL NEVER TAKE PARDON FOR GRANTED

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a House Oversight Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting today as it considers citing him for Contempt of Congress.  (Getty Images)

"But you never know. We'll see where it goes. Joe Biden said he wasn't going to pardon Hunter either, so we'll see where the scope of this goes, but the timing really is interesting."

Biden previously pledged not to intervene in Hunter's legal troubles, making Sunday's move a reversal of that pledge.

