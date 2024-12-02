Biden's pardon of Hunter could expand to other members of family, GOP lawmaker says

President Biden's pardon of son Hunter sent shockwaves through the media after his longstanding pledge to not intervene with such mounting legal troubles concluded on Sunday, but one GOP lawmaker believes there could be more pardons to come.

"The big thing with the Bidens is… 22-plus shell companies, and they didn't make anything. Before coming into Congress, I had a host of manufacturing companies and related entities for real estate and everything else. We made stuff. We had physical buildings. There's no building anywhere other than Joe Biden's household, and you see multiple references for ‘10% for the big guy.’ So I think everyone will really be surprised if there aren't subsequent pardons closer to January 20th," Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson told FOX Business viewers on Monday.

"And the timing on this was really important because Hunter Biden was facing sentencing for his gun charges," he added.

The Republican lawmaker joined "Mornings with Maria" to discuss Biden's next-to-last-minute move weeks before he hands the reins to President-elect Donald Trump in January. After his initial remarks, Davidson was pressed to describe what these additional pardons might look like.

"I think a lot of people will be surprised if he doesn't [pardon more family members]. I would assume that he will, just based on the work that the House Oversight Committee has already done," he responded.

"But you never know. We'll see where it goes. Joe Biden said he wasn't going to pardon Hunter either, so we'll see where the scope of this goes, but the timing really is interesting."

Biden previously pledged not to intervene in Hunter's legal troubles, making Sunday's move a reversal of that pledge.