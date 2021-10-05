Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Varney: Biden is playing the blame game

Biden blaming others for his failures in Afghanistan, spending deal, and border

close
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on President Biden playing the 'blame game' for his failures.  video

Varney: The president is playing the blame game

FOX Business' Stuart Varney on President Biden playing the 'blame game' for his failures. 

FOX Business' Stuart Varney during his latest "My Take'' on "Varney & Co." sounded off on President Biden for blaming others for his own failures. 

STUART VARNEY: The president plays the blame game. 

When something goes wrong, he's very quick to deflect. It has become a pattern in his presidency. 

Tuesday, he blamed Sens. Manchin and Sinema for his own failure to secure a spending deal. 

VARNEY: THE FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER IS BIG TECH’S ‘BIGGEST THREAT’

He wouldn't even condemn the protesters who followed Sen. Sinema into a bathroom stall. 

"It happens to everyone," he said it's "part of the process."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a centrist Democrat vital to the fate of President Joe Biden's $3.5 government overhaul, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Associated Press)

Apparently so.

The senator was harassed again. This time at an airport and on a plane right after the president blamed her.

In Afghanistan, the president blamed the Afghans. He bemoaned their collapse, without mentioning that we had left Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night, leaving the Afghans without vital air support.

On the border, he reversed Mr. Trump's policies and then said the migrant flood started on Trump's watch. He was blaming trump for the crisis he created.

When border guards on horseback tried to corral some Haitians, he blamed them for doing their job, and said he would "make them pay."

In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (AP Newsroom)

How about the possibility of a default on our debt? 

Biden blames the "hypocritical, dangerous and disgraceful" Republicans. The Democrats could do it on their own, but the president blames his political opponents.

He will probably blame the Republicans for climate change if they vote down the Green New Deal.

He certainly blames the unvaccinated for new COVID cases, even though the caseload is in sharp decline. 

This is not working. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The president should be looking long and hard at his own policies and his own performance. 

Afghanistan. The open border. Tax and spend. The Green New Deal.

When things go wrong, you can't always blame everyone else. 

But the crises keep coming, and the president keeps blaming others. 

Forty months to go.