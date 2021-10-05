Varney: Biden is playing the blame game

FOX Business' Stuart Varney during his latest "My Take'' on "Varney & Co." sounded off on President Biden for blaming others for his own failures.

STUART VARNEY: The president plays the blame game.

When something goes wrong, he's very quick to deflect. It has become a pattern in his presidency.

Tuesday, he blamed Sens. Manchin and Sinema for his own failure to secure a spending deal.

He wouldn't even condemn the protesters who followed Sen. Sinema into a bathroom stall.

"It happens to everyone," he said it's "part of the process."

Apparently so.

The senator was harassed again. This time at an airport and on a plane right after the president blamed her.

In Afghanistan, the president blamed the Afghans. He bemoaned their collapse, without mentioning that we had left Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night, leaving the Afghans without vital air support.

On the border, he reversed Mr. Trump's policies and then said the migrant flood started on Trump's watch. He was blaming trump for the crisis he created.

When border guards on horseback tried to corral some Haitians, he blamed them for doing their job, and said he would "make them pay."

How about the possibility of a default on our debt?

Biden blames the "hypocritical, dangerous and disgraceful" Republicans. The Democrats could do it on their own, but the president blames his political opponents.

He will probably blame the Republicans for climate change if they vote down the Green New Deal.

He certainly blames the unvaccinated for new COVID cases, even though the caseload is in sharp decline.

This is not working.

The president should be looking long and hard at his own policies and his own performance.

Afghanistan. The open border. Tax and spend. The Green New Deal.

When things go wrong, you can't always blame everyone else.

But the crises keep coming, and the president keeps blaming others.

Forty months to go.