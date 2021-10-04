Varney: The Facebook whistleblower is Big Tech’s ‘biggest threat’

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the revelations made by a former Facebook employee that "have shaken the company," arguing Frances Haugen may be Big Tech’s "biggest threat."

STUART VARNEY: The Wall Street Journal found a whistleblower inside Facebook.

The revelations from Frances Haugen have shaken the company.

Last night she appeared on "60 Minutes." She said when there's a conflict between doing what's good for the public and doing what's good for Facebook, Facebook's interest won. Making money was the priority. Haugen worked inside the company. Knows it first-hand. She says Facebook knows that if they make content safer that is less hateful or polarizing, then users spend less time on the site and Facebook makes less money.

In response, Facebook put out this statement:

"We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true."

Step back a moment. We've been talking about reigning in Big Tech for years. Too big. Too powerful. Monopolistic and all too ready to censure free speech. Nothing has really changed despite all the heated debate. They are bigger and more powerful than ever.

But Frances Haugen may change that. She will testify before Congress tomorrow. Politicians will hear directly about Facebook being harmful to teens, and deliberately putting profits ahead of safety.

Strong stuff. Of all the challenges Big Tech faces, Frances Haugen is the biggest threat.