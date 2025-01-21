Expand / Collapse search
US CEOs have 'nothing but hope' that Trump brings 'crazy good growth' for businesses

Kona Ice, Layne’s Chicken Fingers execs feel Trump will ‘pass those savings along’ to Americans

US CEOs are getting 'excited' for the future of small business under Trump 2.0

Kona Ice CEO Tony Lamb and Layne's Chicken Fingers CEO Garrett Reed share why they believe President Trump will be beneficial for their businesses.

From Wall Street to Main Street, business leaders have started expressing their hopes that President Donald Trump will bring a boon to the economy and those who make it run.

"I don't care what politics you have, what side of the aisle you're on, you had to walk away yesterday with, as a small business owner, nothing but hope," Kona Ice CEO Tony Lamb said on a "Big Money Show" panel, Tuesday.

"It's become so expensive in what we do," Layne’s Chicken Fingers CEO Garrett Reed added. "We can bring that down, help pass those savings along to the consumers."

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised a pro-growth, anti-regulation platform for America’s entrepreneurs. He followed up on that promise by putting pen to paper Monday evening following his inauguration, signing dozens of executive orders that included action on energy production and inflation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, U.S. market futures were all in the green in what one finance expert on "Varney & Co." called the "Trump bounce," with the Dow Jones up more than 400 points, the Nasdaq up 136 points and the S&P 500 up 50 points.

Donald Trump to create business boon

The CEOs of Kona Ice and Layne's Chicken Fingers are bullish on the economic future of Trump 2.0. (FOXBusiness)

The CEOs expressed confidence in Trump’s "predictability" and policy "consistency."

"In his first administration… it was fantastic," Lamb noted. "We had crazy good growth through those years. And the last four years, it's been almost adversarial, it feels like it really has. And so you've got this renewed hope."

Trump talks Apple CEO Tim Cook, stock market and small business optimism

President-elect Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, he announced at his ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’, saying the CEO is planning to make an investment in the U.S.A., following DAMAC and Softbank.

"I think energy is the most unbelievable thing that Trump can help do in this administration," Reed chimed in. "My franchisees [are] shipping chicken, shipping potatoes, shipping everything to stores, the gas that we have to burn. The energy costs have been so out of control over the last few years."

"I don't think any of my franchisees or any of the small business owners want to raise prices. That's the last thing we want to do," Reed added.

Kevin O'Leary wants Trump's Treasury pick to understand small business

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary analyzes market hits and misses and weighs in on who can take Trump's open Treasury secretary seat.

Lamb, who oversees more than 800 franchise operations, emphasized that his employees who share "different politics" are all "very excited" about the economic future under Trump 2.0.

"What we're [getting] excited about is just clarity of even tax codes and things like that," the Kona Ice CEO said. "Now that you're talking about predictability, now you can kind of start planning your growth, you can start planning your reinvestment in your company because, if these tax cuts continue on, and we get them back, that's extremely important. He's supposed to do that in the first 100 days."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.