US CEOs have 'nothing but hope' that Trump brings 'crazy good growth' for businesses

From Wall Street to Main Street, business leaders have started expressing their hopes that President Donald Trump will bring a boon to the economy and those who make it run.

"I don't care what politics you have, what side of the aisle you're on, you had to walk away yesterday with, as a small business owner, nothing but hope," Kona Ice CEO Tony Lamb said on a "Big Money Show" panel, Tuesday.

"It's become so expensive in what we do," Layne’s Chicken Fingers CEO Garrett Reed added. "We can bring that down, help pass those savings along to the consumers."

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised a pro-growth, anti-regulation platform for America’s entrepreneurs. He followed up on that promise by putting pen to paper Monday evening following his inauguration, signing dozens of executive orders that included action on energy production and inflation.

WHITE HOUSE TEASES ‘MASSIVE’ INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM TRUMP ON HIS FIRST FULL DAY IN OFFICE

As of Tuesday afternoon, U.S. market futures were all in the green in what one finance expert on "Varney & Co." called the "Trump bounce," with the Dow Jones up more than 400 points, the Nasdaq up 136 points and the S&P 500 up 50 points.

The CEOs expressed confidence in Trump’s "predictability" and policy "consistency."

"In his first administration… it was fantastic," Lamb noted. "We had crazy good growth through those years. And the last four years, it's been almost adversarial, it feels like it really has. And so you've got this renewed hope."

"I think energy is the most unbelievable thing that Trump can help do in this administration," Reed chimed in. "My franchisees [are] shipping chicken, shipping potatoes, shipping everything to stores, the gas that we have to burn. The energy costs have been so out of control over the last few years."

"I don't think any of my franchisees or any of the small business owners want to raise prices. That's the last thing we want to do," Reed added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lamb, who oversees more than 800 franchise operations, emphasized that his employees who share "different politics" are all "very excited" about the economic future under Trump 2.0.

"What we're [getting] excited about is just clarity of even tax codes and things like that," the Kona Ice CEO said. "Now that you're talking about predictability, now you can kind of start planning your growth, you can start planning your reinvestment in your company because, if these tax cuts continue on, and we get them back, that's extremely important. He's supposed to do that in the first 100 days."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.