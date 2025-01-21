White House teases 'massive' infrastructure announcement from Trump on his first full day in office

President Donald Trump plans to announce a "massive" new infrastructure initiative on his first full day in office, the White House teased Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt teased the announcement during an interview on "FOX & Friends" on Tuesday morning. She said Trump will hold an event at 4 p.m. to detail the initiative.

Leavitt confirmed that the initiative does not relate to the wildfires in California, as Trump has already signed executive orders relating to that crisis.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump promised to push a $1 trillion infrastructure bill through Congress. He talked about the topic as president often during his first term from 2017 to 2021, but it did not come to fruition.

His Democratic successor, Joe Biden, signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law in 2021 with Republican and Democrat lawmakers to fund thousands of projects to rebuild roads and bridges and fund new climate resilience and broadband initiatives.

The second Trump administration and the new Congress will have opportunities to put their stamp on the infrastructure law Biden passed. Agency officials will be able to award tens of billions of dollars in remaining competitive grants, Brookings Institution said in a blog in November.

Meanwhile, Trump has signed dozens of executive orders since he was sworn into office on Monday, advancing his administration's goals on issues from illegal immigration to withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

"Today I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of commonsense," the nation's 47th president vowed during his inauguration address Monday at the U.S. Capitol.

