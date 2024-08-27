Expand / Collapse search
Tulsi Gabbard says she'd be 'grateful to serve' in a second Trump administration: 'Help him save our country'

Gabbard endorsed Trump and joined his transition team Tuesday

Former DNC vice chair Tulsi Gabbard says the 'contrast couldn't be more clear' between the two presidential candidates on 'Kudlow.' video

Tulsi Gabbard: Kamala Harris' record shows an 'increasingly tyrannical government'

Former DNC vice chair Tulsi Gabbard says the 'contrast couldn't be more clear' between the two presidential candidates on 'Kudlow.'

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said she would be "grateful to serve" in a potential second Trump administration should she be asked and should the former president win in November. 

"If given that opportunity, I would be grateful to serve and help him save our country and get us back towards that future for all Americans," Gabbard said Tuesday on "Kudlow."

The former Hawaii congresswoman officially endorsed Trump on Monday at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference in Detroit. Both she and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. were tapped to join the Trump-Vance transition team, according to campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes.

tulsi and trump

 Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on as former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard endorses him while she speaks at the National Guard Association conference in Detroit, Michigan, on August 26, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Frankly, to put it simply, the choice for the American people is a choice with Donald Trump, a man who values peace, prosperity and freedom, and he has a record that proves that, and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose record shows an increasingly tyrannical government undermining our freedoms," Gabbard told FOX Business guest host David Asman.

TULSI GABBARD GIVES UDPATE ON TRUMP'S DEBATE PREP: ‘HE KNOWS THE ISSUES’

She added that she believes if Kamala Harris is elected in November, the vice president will lead the country "quickly into war" to "mask the weakness and insecurity that she feels." 

Kamala Harris speaking at a rally

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, pointed to Trump's foreign policy during his administration and the actions he took to keep service members safe. 

"It's important to me and to every one of my brothers and sisters in uniform that we have a commander-in-chief who values every one of our lives, who carries that responsibility as commander-in-chief very seriously and will therefore exhaust all diplomatic avenues before seeing war truly as a last resort," she said.

"President Trump showed through his last administration, not only did he not start any new wars — he took action to prevent them by courageously meeting with adversaries, allies, partners, dictators. He would meet with whoever he needed to to pursue peace. Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for doing exactly that, which shows that if she's elected president, she will not do what is necessary in the pursuit of peace." 