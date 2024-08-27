Tulsi Gabbard says she'd be 'grateful to serve' in a second Trump administration: 'Help him save our country'

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said she would be "grateful to serve" in a potential second Trump administration should she be asked and should the former president win in November.

"If given that opportunity, I would be grateful to serve and help him save our country and get us back towards that future for all Americans," Gabbard said Tuesday on "Kudlow."

The former Hawaii congresswoman officially endorsed Trump on Monday at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference in Detroit. Both she and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. were tapped to join the Trump-Vance transition team, according to campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes.

"Frankly, to put it simply, the choice for the American people is a choice with Donald Trump, a man who values peace, prosperity and freedom, and he has a record that proves that, and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose record shows an increasingly tyrannical government undermining our freedoms," Gabbard told FOX Business guest host David Asman.

She added that she believes if Kamala Harris is elected in November, the vice president will lead the country "quickly into war" to "mask the weakness and insecurity that she feels."

Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, pointed to Trump's foreign policy during his administration and the actions he took to keep service members safe.

"It's important to me and to every one of my brothers and sisters in uniform that we have a commander-in-chief who values every one of our lives, who carries that responsibility as commander-in-chief very seriously and will therefore exhaust all diplomatic avenues before seeing war truly as a last resort," she said.

"President Trump showed through his last administration, not only did he not start any new wars — he took action to prevent them by courageously meeting with adversaries, allies, partners, dictators. He would meet with whoever he needed to to pursue peace. Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for doing exactly that, which shows that if she's elected president, she will not do what is necessary in the pursuit of peace."