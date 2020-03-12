To combat coronavirus, Tulsi Gabbard calls for universal basic income

2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, introduced a resolution Thursday evening calling for a universal basic payment to help provide relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a threat to the health and well-being of the American people, as well as to our country’s economic stability," Gabbard said in a statement. "While some in Washington are focused on taking care of Wall Street, everyday Americans get left behind. That’s wrong. Instead, we must act swiftly to provide a temporary universal basic payment of $1,000 per month to every American adult to help them weather the storm created by this crisis. Taking care of all Americans will stimulate our economy during this downturn."

CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT LEADS TO FIRST ROUND OF LAYOFFS IN US

Gabbard added that that the resolution, "prioritizes people so our economic relief is placed directly into the hands of every American, rather than getting stuck in bureaucracy or ending up in the pockets of big corporations.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gabbard has previously voiced her support of universal basic income, an idea made popular by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and has voted for legislation that would provide emergency funds to address the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gabbard sent a letter to President Trump requesting a temporary suspension of all cruise line operations nationwide until there are proper procedures available to ensure with total and absolute certainty that all people can be tested for COVID-19 and cleared before boarding or disembarking cruise ships.

Gabbard is serving her fourth term in the United States House representing Hawaii’s Second District and serves on the House Armed Services and Financial Services Committees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS