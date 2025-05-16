Trump’s Qatar jet gift vs. Air Force One: Breaking down the key differences

With controversy swirling around Qatar’s gift of a multi-million-dollar jet to the Trump administration, it begs the question: What’s the difference between this jumbo Boeing 747 and the existing Air Force One?

Primary differences include aircraft type, age and technology, cost, size, interior design and travel purposes. FOX Business breaks down the details below.

Aircraft type

The current Air Force One planes (there are two) that President Donald Trump flies in are military versions of Boeing’s 747-200B, known as the VC-25A.

Qatar’s gift was a Boeing 747-8i, the largest and newest version of the 747 series by the Washington-based aircraft manufacturer.

Age and technology

Trump’s Air Force One entered service in 1990, and has been subject to certain upgrades over time. The current model is reportedly due for replacement by the slightly newer VC-25B.

The 747-8i gifted by Qatar was built in 2012 and uses modern engines and fuel-efficiency features. Though pictures inside the aircraft have not been revealed, it is likely to include state-of-the-art tech features within the cabin.

Cost and size

Air Force One’s passenger capacity sits up to 70 people and is about 231 feet long. Its travel range is approximately 7,800 miles on a full tank of fuel.

Each Air Force One originally cost $325 million and both have received billions of dollars in upgrades over the years of presidential usage.

Qatar’s plane can travel about 8,000 miles and is around 250 feet in length. Its estimated value is $400 million, likely due to the lavish interiors.

Interior design

Air Force One has been customized for command and control purposes, designed for military-grade communications and in-flight refueling. The plane includes a medical suite, secure conference rooms, staff areas and cabin space made exclusively for the president.

The 747-8i is more like a flying palace, with luxurious interiors that are focused on comfort as opposed to military functions. Qatar’s gifted plane has more social settings, like lounges and dining suites.

Travel purposes

Air Force One is the official aircraft of the President of the United States, and is technically operated by the U.S. Air Force, which makes it government-owned. It’s made for national security and global command as the president travels for official White House business.

Qatar’s luxury jumbo jet was ordered by the Qatari royal family and eventually gifted to Jordan’s royal family – specifically King Abdullah II. It’s been used for VIP transport, and is not subject to military or state command operations.

President Trump continued to defend his decision to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar during an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity on Air Force One on Tuesday.

"Now, some people say, 'oh, you shouldn't accept gifts for the country.' My attitude is, why wouldn't I accept the gift? We're giving to everybody else? Why wouldn't I accept the gift?" the president said to Hannity.

