Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Trump's pick for FCC chairman vows to take 'very hard look' at broadcast operations, Soros' radio takeover

Brendan Carr talks top priorities as Federal Communications Commission head

close
FCC Commissioner, Senior Republican Brendan Carr lists his priorities as FCC chairman and weighs in on the agency potentially fining Chinese video doorbell maker Eken over security flaws. video

Americans have lived under an unprecedented surge of censorship, says FCC Chair nominee

FCC Commissioner, Senior Republican Brendan Carr lists his priorities as FCC chairman and weighs in on the agency potentially fining Chinese video doorbell maker Eken over security flaws.

Brendan Carr, a top Republican and current Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner, wants to align as much with President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda as possible before taking over the agency’s lead seat.

"Step one for me is to make sure I continue to work with President Trump and his team over the coming weeks as the transition is complete," Carr told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

"I want to make sure that I understand, 100%, President Trump's agenda, after all, when it comes to his administration," he continued. "The American people voted for him and voted for his agenda."

Last week, Trump tapped Carr for FCC chair, calling him a "warrior for free speech" and saying that Carr can end the regulatory onslaught on America’s job creators and innovators, and deliver for rural America.

F.C.C. COMMISSIONER URGES C.B.S. TO RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT FROM HARRIS' ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW

Carr, who was initially appointed to the commission in 2017 under Trump's first term and continued working for the agency under President Biden, has been confirmed unanimously by the Senate three times.

Carr, on Monday, broke down his three top priorities for the new role, and expressed his determination to evaluate billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros’ petition to purchase more than 200 radio stations.

Donald Trump, Brendan Carr and George Soros

President-elect Trump's FCC chair pick Brendan Carr talks his top priorities and George Soros on "Mornings with Maria." (Getty Images)

No. 1 "is censorship. Americans have lived under an unprecedented surge in censorship over the last couple of years, and we have to work together to smash the censorship cartel," Carr said.

"No. 2 is [the] media," he expanded. "You look at Jeff Bezos. He recently did an op-ed where he said trust in media is at an all-time low. And there's a lot the FCC can do there to make sure that broadcasters are, in fact, serving the public interest."

close
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on alleged social media censorship, Kamala Harris' record on broadband support, the formal complaint on CBS' '60 Minutes' 'distorted' interview with Harris and criticism of Elon Musk's Starlink. video

The formal complaint made on CBS' alleged distorted interview 'is not frivolous': FCC's Brendan Carr

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on alleged social media censorship, Kamala Harris' record on broadband support, the formal complaint on CBS' '60 Minutes' 'distorted' interview with Harris and criticism of Elon Musk's Starlink.

Carr’s next focus rests on unleashing the same economic opportunity seen in Trump’s first administration: "He turned things around very quickly with his chairman, Ajit Pai. That's going to require permitting reform, spectrum in the space economy. Look, right now it takes longer to move an application from one bureaucrat's desk to another than it does to actually build a rocket ship. So we're going to add some rocket fuel to that process and get it going."

National and cybersecurity threats are also top of mind for Carr, as well as the business moves of Soros.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary reacts to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet selections as his administration starts to take shape. video

Trump gets important praise from O’Leary on Cabinet picks: ‘I love the pace’

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary reacts to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet selections as his administration starts to take shape.

"For too long in this government, particularly over the last couple of years, your last name dictated how the government treated you," he said. "If your last name was Soros, well, the commission bent over backwards and gave you a special, unprecedented commission-level shortcut to buy 200 radio stations. If your last name was Musk, then you lost $800 million contracts that you lawfully got."

"Everybody now is going to get a fair shake going forward," Carr added. "There's a petition for [Soros] reconsideration pending at the FCC right now. And I want to take a very hard look at that."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.