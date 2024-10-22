Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

FCC commissioner urges CBS to release the transcript from Harris' '60 Minutes' interview

Center for American Rights files ‘significant and intentional news distortion’ complaint to FCC

close
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on alleged social media censorship, Kamala Harris' record on broadband support, the formal complaint on CBS' '60 Minutes' 'distorted' interview with Harris and criticism of Elon Musk's Starlink. video

The formal complaint made on CBS' alleged distorted interview 'is not frivolous': FCC's Brendan Carr

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on alleged social media censorship, Kamala Harris' record on broadband support, the formal complaint on CBS' '60 Minutes' 'distorted' interview with Harris and criticism of Elon Musk's Starlink.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) top Republican Brendan Carr claimed the agency is taking a recent formal complaint seriously over CBS’ alleged "distortion" of its "60 Minutes" interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My FCC colleague, Republican Commissioner [Nathan] Simington, has been very active on this. What he's pointed out is the news distortion rule is a very, very narrow rule at the FCC. In almost every case, it doesn't apply because it could get into sort of editorial decisions that are protected by the First Amendment. But what he said is that CBS should release the transcript," Commissioner Carr said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"And the reason why this complaint is not frivolous is because the rules say, for instance, the example we've given is, if you take an answer to a question that is a 'yes' and you replace the answer of 'no' from a different question… that's something that would potentially fall within the news distortion rule," he expanded.

Last Wednesday, the Center for American Rights, also known as the CAR, filed a formal complaint with the FCC accusing CBS News of "significant and intentional news distortion."

KAMALA HARRIS STRUGGLES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT HER ECONOMIC PLAN IN ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW

The CAR argued that the discrepancies "amount to deliberate news distortion – a violation of FCC rules governing broadcasters' public interest obligations."

FCC complaint on Harris CBS interview

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr weighed in on the status of the formal complaint against CBS News on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. (Getty Images)

The complaint insisted CBS release the unedited transcript of the interview to set the record straight, which echoes calls from former President Trump and many others.

"This isn’t just about one interview or one network," CAR president Daniel Suhr said in a statement. "This is about the public’s trust in the media on critical issues of national security and international relations during one of the most consequential elections of our time. When broadcasters manipulate interviews and distort reality, it undermines democracy itself. The FCC must act swiftly to restore public confidence in our news media."

Carr added Tuesday that he agrees with the joint calls to release the full interview transcript, after reports that an interview tease on "Face the Nation" showed a different answer to the exact same question in the "60 Minutes" version.

close
Media Research Center founder and president Brent Bozell discusses how '60 Minutes' defended its edit of the Kamala Harris interview on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

CBS continues to struggle with '60 Minutes'-Kamala Harris edit uproar

Media Research Center founder and president Brent Bozell discusses how '60 Minutes' defended its edit of the Kamala Harris interview on ‘The Evening Edit.’

"I don't think this needs to be a federal case because I think CBS should release it… then that would inoculate, entirely, CBS from that FCC complaint," Carr said.

He expanded that it’s a matter of "journalistic practice and newsworthiness."

"In fact, I know people are reaching out to their local affiliates right now, asking them if they would release that transcript."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses immigration, the economy, responding to U.S. adversaries and more with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on 'Special Report.' video

Full interview: Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with Bret Baier in 'Special Report' exclusive

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses immigration, the economy, responding to U.S. adversaries and more with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on 'Special Report.'

After weeks of staying silent despite growing criticism over the interview, CBS published a statement Sunday evening addressing the outrage that ensued after airing two different answers to the same question in the "60 Minutes" interview earlier this month with the Democratic nominee.

CBS News’ statement said Trump’s claim the "deceitful editing" was used is "false," and explained that producers used a "more succinct" portion of Harris’ answer.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.