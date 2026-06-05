Trump official reveals where California gets much of its oil — and calls it a national security threat

Trump officials are warning that California’s dependence on foreign oil has become more than an economic issue, arguing it now poses a broader national security concern as geopolitical tensions continue to affect global energy markets.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum joined FOX Business’ David Asman Friday on "Varney & Co." to discuss domestic energy production, California’s reliance on imported crude and efforts to restart production at the offshore Sable Oil Project near Santa Barbara.

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California remains one of the nation’s largest energy-consuming states, but its in-state oil production has steadily declined over the past several decades. As production has fallen and refinery capacity has shrunk, the state has increasingly turned to foreign suppliers to meet demand.

Wright said restarting previously drilled offshore wells could help reduce that dependence while strengthening energy security for military operations across the state.

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"We have 30 military facilities in California, which gets over 60% of its oil imported from overseas," Wright said.

"This is a way to increase energy security for our military operations in California and start to change the game for businesses and consumers in the state of California."

The comments come as energy security has reemerged as a major policy issue amid ongoing instability in parts of the Middle East and continued debate over domestic oil production.

Burgum argued that Gov. Gavin Newsom's energy policies have increased reliance on foreign suppliers while contributing to higher fuel costs for residents.

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"They're regulating refineries out of existence. California... imports… 60% of their oil from foreign countries. That is an absolute national security risk," Burgum stressed.

He pointed to Iraq as California’s top foreign oil supplier earlier this year and said the state has become increasingly dependent on imported energy as refinery capacity has declined.

"The number one importer into California on February 1 of this year was Iraq… They've [California] turned themselves into an energy desert, an energy island," he continued.

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The Interior secretary also tied domestic energy production to broader economic and national security goals, arguing that reliable and affordable energy remains critical for manufacturing, electricity generation and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

"President Trump’s energy policies are making the nation more secure, the world more peaceful, and is absolutely making America more affordable," Burgum said.