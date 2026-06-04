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Zeldin touts US energy future, says Indo-Pacific nations increasingly interested in American supply

Zeldin says allies realize they can get energy faster from the U.S. with 'total freedom of navigation'

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EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin discusses rising oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions, the Trump administration's energy strategy, Everglades restoration funding and new efforts to phase out animal testing on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Lee Zeldin reveals why he's 'bullish' on oil prices once Iran conflict ends

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin discusses rising oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions, the Trump administration's energy strategy, Everglades restoration funding and new efforts to phase out animal testing on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin expressed high hopes for U.S. energy dominance Thursday, citing enthusiasm for projects in development under the Trump administration and increasing interest in American energy from allies overseas.

"I'm very bullish about where this is going to be going once the conflict is over," Zeldin told FOX Business, referring to lingering tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," Zeldin pointed to the nuclear, oil and gas fronts as evidence of positive developments to come for the energy sector, despite reports of U.S. crude oil stockpiles extending their decline to six weeks.

"We see it on the nuclear front with new small modular reactors, new builds," he said.

BURGUM, ZELDIN, WRIGHT: THIS IS HOW AMERICA WILL ACHIEVE ENERGY DOMINANCE

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin at the White House.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on Mar. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"On the oil and gas side at the EPA, we have been advancing a number of actions on [OOOO b/c], related to methane and flaring. It's a top priority for the industry."

The regulations, known as NSPS OOOOb and OOOOc, govern methane emissions and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from oil and natural gas operations.

OIL RISES ON IRAN FEARS, BUT EXPERT SAYS SUPPLY IS STRONG — WHAT IT MEANS FOR PRICES

Oil pumpjacks in California.

Oil pumpjacks stand in the Inglewood Oil Field on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Trump administration has pursued changes to some of those requirements as part of its push for energy dominance.

Beyond domestic optimism, Zeldin also pointed to the National Energy Dominance Council's engagement with other nations, sharing that Indo-Pacific nations seek to diversify their supply chains "like never before."

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Hennion & Walsh Asset Management President and CIO Kevin Mahn joins 'Mornings with Maria' to weigh the strength of the AI-driven market rally as experts debate whether oil prices are headed lower or could spike amid Middle East tensions. video

Bull market holds strong as AI stocks climb, energy fears grow

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management President and CIO Kevin Mahn joins 'Mornings with Maria' to weigh the strength of the AI-driven market rally as experts debate whether oil prices are headed lower or could spike amid Middle East tensions.

"They're realizing how long it takes them to be able to get their sources from the Middle East, that they don't always have freedom of navigation, but they could get it faster from the U.S. with what has always been total freedom of navigation," he said.

"So the strategic look, [if] you look midterm, long term, that decision that's being made by these other countries, that will help as well."