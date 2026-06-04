Zeldin touts US energy future, says Indo-Pacific nations increasingly interested in American supply

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin expressed high hopes for U.S. energy dominance Thursday, citing enthusiasm for projects in development under the Trump administration and increasing interest in American energy from allies overseas.

"I'm very bullish about where this is going to be going once the conflict is over," Zeldin told FOX Business, referring to lingering tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," Zeldin pointed to the nuclear, oil and gas fronts as evidence of positive developments to come for the energy sector, despite reports of U.S. crude oil stockpiles extending their decline to six weeks.

"We see it on the nuclear front with new small modular reactors, new builds," he said.

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"On the oil and gas side at the EPA, we have been advancing a number of actions on [OOOO b/c], related to methane and flaring. It's a top priority for the industry."

The regulations, known as NSPS OOOOb and OOOOc, govern methane emissions and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from oil and natural gas operations.

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The Trump administration has pursued changes to some of those requirements as part of its push for energy dominance.

Beyond domestic optimism, Zeldin also pointed to the National Energy Dominance Council's engagement with other nations, sharing that Indo-Pacific nations seek to diversify their supply chains "like never before."

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"They're realizing how long it takes them to be able to get their sources from the Middle East, that they don't always have freedom of navigation, but they could get it faster from the U.S. with what has always been total freedom of navigation," he said.

"So the strategic look, [if] you look midterm, long term, that decision that's being made by these other countries, that will help as well."