Energy Secretary Chris Wright warns California's energy crisis under Newsom could threaten national security

Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that California's insufficient energy production could pose a national security risk as President Donald Trump moves to reduce the state's dependence on foreign oil.

Wright criticized California politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, for making California an energy-starved island by outsourcing oil and gas imports from places like Iraq and Brazil, even though resources could be developed in the state.

"President Trump is rightfully concerned about energy security for the military operations here in the state of California," he told FOX Business' Kelly Saberi. "This is also a launch pad where we should be supplying our assets across the Pacific Ocean… But by strangling California, he [Newsom] is not only harming California's, he is harming United States national security."

The energy secretary said that high energy prices in the Golden State are a "political choice" and accused leadership of undermining what was once an energy-dominant state.

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"When I started working in California, in the oil and gas industry 30 years ago, California was one of the top three producers of oil in the United States," he explained. "It's got a long history as a major oil and gas producer."

"It's just recent political decisions that have somehow decided to strangle this industry."

California boasts the highest gas prices in the country, with one gallon of regular gas sitting at $5.93 as of Wednesday, according to AAA — a price exacerbated by geopolitical tensions.

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Wright said there is "no reason" for California’s surging energy prices and regulations given the state’s vast natural resources.

"Why should California citizens pay more than 50% higher gasoline prices? Why should they pay almost twice as high electricity prices?" he asked.

Wright said that the administration is open to working with California leadership to revive the state's energy production.

"The Trump administration wants to work with Gavin Newsom or anyone else in California that recognizes these threats to national security, to the national economy, and most importantly all to the lives of Californian citizens," he said.

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However, Newsom's office expressed disinterest in Wright’s plans, saying in part in a statement to FOX Business: "We wish America's taxpayer-funded fossil fuel lobbyist Chris Wright well in his quest to drag America back to the Stone Age."

"We hope he doesn't suffer the same fate his shilling for big oil is forcing on Americans — asthma, toxic exposure, black lung, and other devastating costs," the statement continued.