Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published | Updated

Trump enlists OpenAI to help launch first installment of Stargate Project in UAE

Sam Altman calls Abu Dhabi AI deployment 'a step toward ensuring some of this era’s most important breakthroughs'

close
Constellation Research founder Ray Wang discuses the amount of foreign investment going into A.I. and quantum computing on 'Making Money.' video

Middle East is 'battleground zero' for AI investment, expert says

Constellation Research founder Ray Wang discuses the amount of foreign investment going into A.I. and quantum computing on 'Making Money.'

The U.S. and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are taking their artificial intelligence collaboration a step further, with the announcement of an international Stargate deployment.

OpenAI revealed on Thursday that President Donald Trump has enlisted them and the $500 billion Stargate Project to launch "Stargate UAE," the first overseas deployment of the A.I. infrastructure platform.

It also marks the initial partnership under "OpenAI for Countries," the company’s new global initiative to help interested governments build sovereign A.I. capabilities in coordination with the U.S. government.

"By establishing the world’s first Stargate outside of the U.S. in the UAE, we’re transforming a bold vision into reality," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

TRUMP'S A.I. CZAR SAYS IT'S ‘VERY IMPORTANT’ TO PARTNER WITH MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES ON TECH

"This is the first major milestone in our OpenAI for Countries initiative—our effort to work with allies and partners to build AI infrastructure around the world," he continued.

Trump initiates Stargate UAE

On Thursday, OpenAI announced a new investment into Stargate UAE, in collaboration with the Trump White House. (Getty Images)

Stargate UAE’s announcement comes one week after President Trump’s trip to the Middle Eastern country. This investment is also part of the 5GW data and engineering center in the UAE which will "focus on AI, data centers, and industrial [internet of things]," according to the White House.

The new partnership includes dual investments, OpenAI said in its press release, including a 1GW Stargate UAE cluster in Abu Dhabi expected to go live in 2026 and a dollar-for-dollar capital distribution into America’s Stargate project.

close
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers opening remarks before Sen. Ted Cruz's committee. video

Sam Altman's opening remarks at Senate Commerce Committee hearing

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers opening remarks before Sen. Ted Cruz's committee.

OpenAI expects the UAE to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S., ultimately supporting job creation, economic growth and technological leadership.

"It’s a step toward ensuring some of this era’s most important breakthroughs—safer medicines, personalized learning, and modernized energy—can emerge from more places and benefit the world," Altman said.

In January, President Trump introduced the massive Stargate infrastructure plan that requires the collaboration of G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco and SoftBank to build data centers in the U.S. for the further development of A.I., which holds the promise of increasing productivity by automating work.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Point Bridge Capital founder Hal Lambert argues President Donald Trump is moving away from Europe to do business in the Middle East on 'Making Money.' video

Trump is reshaping global alliances on Middle East trip: Hal Lambert

Point Bridge Capital founder Hal Lambert argues President Donald Trump is moving away from Europe to do business in the Middle East on 'Making Money.'

During his four-day visit to the Middle East, Trump reportedly secured more than $200 million in commercial deals between the U.S. and UAE, the White House said.

As the president wrapped up his travels, he told reporters it was "an honor to be here" and that the "four days have been really amazing… But it shows you where a country can go."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum, FOX Business’ Michael Dorgan and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.