Trump, UAE leaders agree to $200 billion in new deals amid historic visit: 'Enhancing market access'

President Donald Trump facilitated over $200 billion in commercial deals between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his historic visit to the Middle Eastern country, according to the White House.

Several deals were made, including securing a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 American-manufactured aircraft from Boeing and GE Aerospace.

Emirates Global Aluminum is also investing $4 billion to develop a primary aluminum smelter project in Oklahoma, and Holtec International and IHC Industrial Holding Company plan to build a fleet of small modular reactors in Michigan.

Qualcomm is also investing in a global engineering center in Abu Dhabi which will "focus on AI, data centers, and industrial [internet of things]," according to the White House.

"RTX is [also] partnering with Emirates Global Aluminum and the UAE’s Tawazun Council on a pioneering Gallium project that will help secure and stabilize the United States' critical mineral supply chain," the statement added.

"By diversifying sources of this essential input for semiconductors and defense technologies, the partnership strengthens America's supply security, supports high-tech manufacturing, and creates jobs across the U.S. critical minerals and defense industrial base."

In a statement, the White House said that Trump "continues to advance the interests of the American people, enhancing market access for American exporters to strengthen our economic and national security."

"These deals will significantly expand investment in the United States and U.S. market access in the United Arab Emirates," the statement added.

The deals came after the UAE pledged a $1.4 trillion investment in the U.S. economy over the next ten years. The investment money would go to AI infrastructure, semiconductor, energy and American manufacturing initiatives.

Trump is the first U.S. president to visit the UAE in 17 years, following President George W. Bush's trip in 2008. On Thursday, the president told reporters that it was "an honor to be here."

"The last four days have been really amazing, and they have been amazing," Trump said. "But it shows you where a country can go."

