Trump adviser on Mark Zuckerberg seeking 'active role' in tech policies: President-elect has a 'long memory'

Senior adviser Jason Miller cited President-elect Trump's long history of working with his former critics

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks 'active role' in Trump administration's tech policies

Jason Miller, senior adviser of the Trump-Vance transition, discusses the push for a dismissal in Trump's New York criminal case, the Hunter Biden pardon and potential roles some prominent public figures could play in Trump's policies.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks an "active role" in shaping the incoming Trump administration's tech policies, despite his terse history of warring over censorship with the president-elect, and at one point, even suspending him from Facebook.

Given Trump's longstanding history of developing broad coalitions that include his former critics, his transition team's senior adviser Jason Miller insisted that aspect is integral to his governing style and will likely continue, but with the caveat that Trump "never forgets."

"Two things can be true at the same time here," Miller told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

"We know from President Trump of the way he governed in his first term that he likes to build a broad coalition, bring people together, even if they've been against him in the past. He never forgets, and I would just remind people of that."

‘DELIBERATE ABUSE OF POWER’: REPUBLICANS ERUPT AFTER BOMBSHELL ZUCKERBERG LETTER ON COVID-19 CENSORSHIP

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature at the Paley Center for Media in New York City on Oct. 25, 2019. (Getty Images)

He continued, "We talked about the censorship that we've seen in the past. Obviously, we had the drop boxes in 2020 and all of that nonsense, so President Trump will build those coalitions, but I would just caution people that President Trump has a long memory."

Zuckerberg reportedly dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, according to incoming White House deputy chief of policy Stephen Miller, who shared the news as he appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" last week.

The tech CEO has notoriously taken heat for his record of censoring information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, earlier this year, Zuckerberg admitted to kowtowing to the Biden administration's alleged pressures to remove content from his platforms.

MARK ZUCKERBERG VISITS TRUMP AT MAR-A-LAGO, REPORTEDLY ‘WANTS TO SUPPORT THE NATIONAL RENEWAL’

Stephen Miller says Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Incoming White House deputy chief of policy Stephen Miller joins ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to discuss President-elect Trump’s transition to the White House and his meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Miller noted that Zuckerberg is not the only executive visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago. 

"Everybody wants to be a part of this administration because they know that it's going to take off like a rocket ship. With regard to Zuckerberg, I wouldn't necessarily define a [specific] role… but we know the president doesn't necessarily have to have committees or people inside the building. He's on the phone. He's going to call CEOs and tech leaders and business leaders and foreign leaders directly. That's why he's able to get things done so quick, because he knows how to cut through the nonsense so that the staff and all the noise can just go right to the source," he said.

"If we can get some support and cooperation from, whether it be Zuckerberg or any other CEO that's previously not supported the president, great, let's bring them all on board. But again, there's the one person who's making those decisions, and that's President Trump."

