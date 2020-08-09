TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio signs record deal with L.A. Reid’s HitCo Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio of TikTok fame has signed a record deal with L.A. Reid's prestigious company HitCo.

Also on the company's roster is Jennifer Lopez, Saint JHN, Big Boi, Dinah Jane and more.

At just 18, D’Amelio has earned nearly 16 million Instagram followers, over 33 million followers on TikTok and well over 4 million YouTube subscribers.

D’Amelio's debut single, "Be Happy" dropped on July 1 and has earned 63 million views on YouTube.

The announcement of the record deal came on Friday when the social media personality shared a photo of herself with Reid, 64.

"Excited to announce that i have joined the @hitcomusic family," read the Instagram post. "Thank you @la_reid."

The controversial producer reciprocated the excitement, also sharing the same photo on his own Instagram.

"So excited to welcome @dixiedamelio into the @hitcomusic family," he said in the caption. "Special Thank You to the D’Amelio family and team!"

Forbes recently deemed D’Amelio TikTok's third highest-earning star, having made an estimated $2.9 million between June of 2019 and June of 2020.

In the number two spot on the list was D'Amelio's 16-year-old sister Charli, another star of the short-form video app, who is estimated to have raked in $4 million in the same time frame.