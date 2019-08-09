Tiger Woods withdraws from Northern Trust Open

Ouch, this has to hurt.

Continue Reading Below

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from The Northern Trust Open due to pain and stiffness from a mild oblique strain, he said in a statement Friday.

The withdrawal comes after a lackluster opening round of four shots over at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, leaving the embattled golfer 13 strokes below the leader.

"I have to withdraw from THE NORTHERN TRUST," Woods said. "I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I'm still unable to compete."

Fans of the injury-plagued champion will be disappointed by the news after they were given glimpses of the younger, healthier golfer just four months ago when Woods won the Masters, his 15th major victory and first big championship in over 10 years.

Advertisement

Despite pulling out of the tournament, where a $9.25 million purse is up for grabs, Woods does not plan to let this setback slow him down. “I’d like to thank the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship,” Woods concluded. The 2019 BMW Championship is a PGA Tour event slated for Aug. 15-18, at Medinah Country Club, in Medinah, Illinois.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Woods has battled a long list of injuries during his golfing career, according to PGA.com, dating back to a knee surgery in 1994 and more recently, a neck strain in March, 2019.