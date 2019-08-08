Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava reveals the strangest items in his golf bag

Tiger Woods may have some unorthodox items in his golf bag this week when he plays the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey, according to his longtime caddie Joe LaCava.

Continue Reading Below

Woods and LaCava took turns answering questions from social media users during a recent sit-down with Golf TV. One fan asked LaCava to reveal the strangest thing Woods keeps on hand when playing tournaments.

“Well, I would say two things that people might now know: your crunchy peanut butter and banana sandwiches and then the fact that you have to have a Milwaukee [marker] versus just a regular Sharpie. I don’t know what the deal is there,” LaCava said to a laughing Woods.

The strange contents of Woods’ golf bag were just one of several revelations from the interview. LaCava revealed that he had “about 100 beers” after Woods won the Masters last April, while Woods noted that he grew up idolizing Muhammad Ali and said he hit the greatest shot of his career at the 2002 PGA Championship.

Advertisement

Woods’ victory at Augusta National earlier this year marked the 15th major championship of his career and his first in more than a decade. President Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony within days of the tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

After struggling in recent tournaments, Woods will look to return to form at The Northern Trust, which marks the first event in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.